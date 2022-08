U.S. Chamber of Commerce is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Small businesses that use technology grow faster, profit more, and hire more workers compared to other small businesses. Those are among the key findings of a new report by the u.s. chamber of commerce. Jordan Crenshaw Vice President, U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s technology engagement center, gives more insight into how technology is impacting small businesses.

