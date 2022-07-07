Draining: The economic impact of America's hidden water crisis

DigDeep is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

It is hard to believe that there are places in the United States of America where citizens don’t have access to clean drinking water or flush toilets in their homes. It is, in fact, a reality for many Americans and, according to a new report (to be released Tuesday, June 28) by the water advocacy group DigDeep, allowing 1.57 million Americans to live without a tap or toilet in their homes is costing the US economy a staggering $8.58 billion each year.

While most Americans take basic infrastructure for granted, daily life looks very different for the families who live inside the water access gap. Adults and children spend hours each week hauling water from streams, wells, or grocery stores — hours taken away from work, studying, or playing. They have a higher risk of waterborne disease, diabetes, physical injury, and acute mental stress, and must also shoulder the healthcare bills that follow.

The new report demonstrates the economic impact of America’s hidden water crisis that contributes to tremendous health and economic problems in the daily lives of millions of Americans.

With low-income families and their communities bearing most of these costs, each household without access to running water or basic plumbing costs the U.S. economy and individuals:

· $15,800 per year in healthcare costs, time spent collecting and paying for bottled water, lost time at work or at school, and premature death

· 219,000 cases of waterborne illness

· 71,000 cases of mental illness

· 68.7 million lost work hours

· An estimated 610 lives (the equivalent of 2 passenger planes falling from the sky ever year)