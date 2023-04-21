Watch Now
The Morning Blend

Actions

2023 Southern Arizona Heart Walk

Saturday, April 22
Every walker who joins, every dollar donated means more research, more people trained in lifesaving CPR, more medical breakthroughs and more champions for equitable health
Posted at 12:14 PM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 15:14:44-04

Learn more at soazheartwalk.org!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

MEET THE HOSTS OF THE MORNING BLEND

Meet Alex and Ashley, co-hosts of The Morning Blend!