Springsteen cancels all 2023 tour dates due to peptic ulcer disease

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have been forced to cancel their remaining 2023 tour dates as "The Boss" recovers from peptic ulcer disease.

Springsteen has been battling the disease for several weeks. In a statement released on Sept. 6, Springsteen canceled all September tour dates, but said he hoped to be ready to return to the stage by October. However, Springsteen has reportedly been told to continue treatment and recover though the remainder of the year.

“Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support. I'm on the mend and can't wait to see you all next year," Springsteen said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says peptic ulcer disease causes open sores on the lining of the stomach or small intestine. According to John Hopkins Medicine, symptoms include abdominal pain, nausea, pain radiating to the back, and pain brought on by eating.

There are various treatments for peptic ulcers, including medications such as antacids to neutralize gastric acid. In more severe cases, such as bleeding or perforation, surgery may be required.

Springsteen has not detailed the severity of his symptoms or treatment plans.

The iconic rocker is optimistic that he will be ready to perform again in 2024. Rescheduled tour dates are scheduled to be announced next week.

People who had tickets to previous shows will be able to use the tickets on the rescheduled dates. Refunds will also be available for those who cannot make a concert on the new date.

