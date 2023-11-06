Watch Now
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Sugar Skulls acquire 3-time MVP Powell

Tucson trades QB Atkins to Arizona
Sugar Skull Helmet
Scripps file photo
Tucson Sugar Skulls are part of the IFL.
Sugar Skull Helmet
Posted at 2:43 PM, Nov 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-06 16:43:17-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Sugar Skulls acquired 2023 IFL Offensive Player of the Year and three-time MVP quarterback Drew Powell from the Arizona Rattlers. Tucson sent quarterback Ramone Atkins to Arizona in the deal.

Despite playing in just 12 games for the Rattlers last season, Powell still managed to finish at or near the top of almost every passing and rushing category. He was second in passing completion percentage (66.9), fourth in passing yards per game (177.3), sixth in passing touchdowns (45), and sixth in passing yards (2,128). He also finished with 575 rushing yards on the season (5.7 per carry) and had 27 rushing touchdowns, which was good for sixth in the IFL.

Powell signed with Arizona mid-season in 2019 and helped guide the Rattlers to four playoff wins, and two United Bowl appearances (2019, 2021). He is the Rattlers' all-time leader in rushing touchdowns.

Before his time in Arizona, Powell was a member of the Iowa Barnstormers where he took home his first MVP award in 2018. His second and third MVP awards came with the Rattlers in back-to-back seasons in 2021 and 2022.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Online
Scripps Sports Coyotes 720p.png

Sports

KGUN 9, ABC15, Scripps Sports announce partnership with Arizona Coyotes

abc15.com staff
12:13 PM, Oct 05, 2023