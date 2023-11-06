Sugar Skulls acquire 3-time MVP Powell

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Sugar Skulls acquired 2023 IFL Offensive Player of the Year and three-time MVP quarterback Drew Powell from the Arizona Rattlers. Tucson sent quarterback Ramone Atkins to Arizona in the deal.

Despite playing in just 12 games for the Rattlers last season, Powell still managed to finish at or near the top of almost every passing and rushing category. He was second in passing completion percentage (66.9), fourth in passing yards per game (177.3), sixth in passing touchdowns (45), and sixth in passing yards (2,128). He also finished with 575 rushing yards on the season (5.7 per carry) and had 27 rushing touchdowns, which was good for sixth in the IFL.

Powell signed with Arizona mid-season in 2019 and helped guide the Rattlers to four playoff wins, and two United Bowl appearances (2019, 2021). He is the Rattlers' all-time leader in rushing touchdowns.

Before his time in Arizona, Powell was a member of the Iowa Barnstormers where he took home his first MVP award in 2018. His second and third MVP awards came with the Rattlers in back-to-back seasons in 2021 and 2022.