Kevin Sumlin to be named the University of Arizona's head football coach

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The University of Arizona has found its next football coach. Former Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin will be introduced as the next coach of the Wildcats on Tuesday.

Sumlin will be introduced by Athletic Director Dave Heeke and University President Robert Robbins at a 10 a.m. Tuesday press conference that will be streamed on Pac-12 Networks. You can stream it live by clicking HERE.

Sumlin was 51-26 in six seasons with Texas A&M. He was fired after the Aggies finished the 2017 regular season 7-5.