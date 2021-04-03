Arizona's Aari McDonald is small but no longer overlooked

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Arizona's Aari McDonald was used to being overlooked as too small and playing in a program that a few years ago got little respect.

Nobody's looking past the Wildcats or their 5-foot-6 dynamo any longer.

McDonald has been the driving force in Arizona's quick rise from a six-win program to reach Sunday night's national championship game against Pac-12 rival Stanford.

She does it all with blazing quickness, a shooter's touch and tenacious defense while carrying a sizable chip on her small shoulders to prove that she's one of the best players in the game.