Arizona football returns all three coordinators for 2026, betting on continuity over reinvention

TUCSON — In college football's transfer portal era, stability can be hard to find. For Arizona, it may be the program's biggest advantage heading into 2026.

After turning a 4-8 record into a 9-4 season, head coach Brent Brennan kept his coaching staff intact — including offensive coordinator Seth Doege, defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales, and special teams coordinator Craig Naivar.

Brennan said the ability to retain his staff sets the program apart.

"I think our coaching staff, the consistency of our leadership, and our ability with the help of the administration to be able to retain all of our coaches, I think is incredible," Brennan said.

Brennan says continuity is one of the biggest reasons Arizona believes it can build on last season instead of starting over.

"It's important for the development of your players. It's important for the retention of your players, and it's important for the development of the collective program," Brennan said.

Offensively, that continuity matters most for star quarterback Noah Fifita. For the first time in his college career, Fifita is returning to the same offensive system with the same coordinator, and in a scheme designed specifically for him.

"When you talk about comfortability and where I'm at from this year to last year, it's night and day," Fifita said.

The senior quarterback says the chemistry with Doege and the returning offense has been building for months.

"It's been building since January… we're continuing to build those relationships, build that love, build that trust," Fifita said.

The continuity extends to the defensive side of the ball as well.

Under Gonzales in his first season as defensive coordinator, Arizona's defense became one of the most improved units in the country. The Wildcats finished top 10 nationally in pass defense, led the nation in turnover margin, and picked off 22 passes — the program's most interceptions in four decades.

Despite losing several defensive backs to the NFL, Arizona and senior cornerback Jay'Vion Cole believe having Gonzales back keeps the standard in place.

"I don't think there's any pressure. We have a standard. We know what that standard is," Colle said.

Brennan says having veteran coordinators who lead the same way he does has helped align the entire program.

"I think there's extreme value in having coordinators who are also really good leaders. And that is what Danny is, and that is what Seth is, and that is what Coach Naivar is," Brennan said.

For a program that has historically struggled to sustain success, Arizona believes this season feels different — not because the Wildcats are changing everything, but because, for once, they don't have to.