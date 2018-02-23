Watch Two Kids Dressed As A Tall Man Try And Sneak Into 'Black Panther'

Ever since its premiere, “Black Panther” has been a smash hit at the box office. Two kids in the Los Angeles area were among the many fans who went out to see the movie. However, they didn’t want to pay for two tickets, because, hey, movie tickets are expensive these days!

In an attempt to knock the price in half (and maybe slip past that PG-13 rating), the kids employed a classic, if not obvious, trick: They dressed up as one extra-tall person in a trench coat.

The video of their hilarious prank was posted on Twitter:

We tried getting the two for one special at black panther. The manager was not having it. pic.twitter.com/Ktqsuh7s3m — Pillsbury (@stevelikescups) February 16, 2018

The person filming the whole incident can be heard snickering as the kids stand in line. The other customers in the movie theater don’t seemed fooled, but they do look amused. As the video’s caption revealed, the movie theater’s manager was not convinced: “We tried getting the two for one special at black panther. The manager was not having it.”

Although these clever kids were not able to make the ol’ trenchcoat rick work to their advantage, they did go viral on Twitter. The funny video has over 180,000 re-tweets.

The next day, a longer video was posted that showed the whole stunt form the beginning:

With or without without these two kids purchasing tickets, “Black Panther” has so far been an enormous success. In addition to breaking box office records (like the most successful film by a Black director), the movie has earned a wealth of critical acclaim. It’s even got the stamp of approval from none other than First Lady Michelle Obama, who took to Twitter to express her admiration:

Congrats to the entire #blackpanther team! Because of you, young people will finally see superheroes that look like them on the big screen. I loved this movie and I know it will inspire people of all backgrounds to dig deep and find the courage to be heroes of their own stories. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 19, 2018

“Congrats to the entire #blackpanther team! Because of you, young people will finally see superheroes that look like the mon the big screen. I loved this movie and I know it will inspire people of all backgrounds to dig deep and find the courage to the heroes of their own stories,” she wrote.

Still need a reason to (pay for a ticket) and see “Black Panther”? It stars the first-ever mainstream Black comic book hero. Pretty historic! Just leave your trenchcoat at home, okay?

[H/t Rare.us]

