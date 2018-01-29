Title of 'Grey's Anatomy' spin-off about firefighters is revealed

Are you ready for more of those “ugly cry” tears that only a show like “Grey’s Anatomy” can give you? We sure hope so because the spin-off show announced in May 2017 is in the works.

While we already knew the spin-off would follow a group of Seattle firefighters, we can now officially stop referring to the show as the “Grey’s Anatomy” spin-off, because it now has a name. After months of speculation, the stars of the upcoming ABC series took to Twitter to reveal the title. And the winner is…

Considering the show will follow the lives of the firefighters at “Station 19,” which is located in the same universe as “Grey’s Anatomy,” it sounds like the perfect title!

The show will see Jason George’s character, Dr. Ben Warren, give up his life as a surgeon to become a firefighter, with his new firehouse home just blocks away from Grey Sloan Memorial. Producers of the show have said there’s even a chance we’ll see some character crossover between the two shows.

“No one can interweave the jeopardy firefighters face in the line of duty with the drama in their personal lives quite like Shonda, and ‘Grey’s’ signature Seattle setting is the perfect backdrop for this exciting spinoff,” ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said in a statement.

George says he wasn’t bothered by the amount of time it took for producers to think of the name because he believes it helped remind the audience that the new show is connected to “Grey’s.”

“Right now everybody just refers to us as the “Grey’s Anatomy” spinoff, which is perfect because it helps remind everybody that we live in the same universe as Grey’s Anatomy,” he told E! News earlier this month. “And I’m a fan of the show, as well as having been on it, so I’m happy about that.”

You may remember, this is not the first time we’ve seen a “Grey’s Anatomy” spinoff. “Private Practice” ran for six seasons and followed Kate Walsh as Addison Montgomery from Seattle to Los Angeles.

“Grey’s” has been one of ABC’s most popular shows since its debut in 2005, and has also had an uptick in ratings over the past few years, so this spin-off should come as no surprise. Starring George, Jaina Lee Ortiz, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Alberto Frezza, Jay Hayden, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre and Miguel Sandoval, “Station 19” will debut with a two-hour premiere on Thursday, March 22 at 9 p.m. on ABC. Get the tissues ready!

