There's a 'Clue' movie reboot in the works

We’ve just heard a piece of news that has us absolutely breathless with excitement. No, not the existence of Lucky Charms Frosted Flakes cereal though, admittedly, that’s pretty exciting, too. Nope. The news that has us losing our minds is the fact that one of the funniest movies of all time is getting another turn at the box office. That’s right, everyone. “Clue” is getting a reboot!

As a die-hard “Clue” fan, this news has me screaming like Mrs. Peacock when she thought her drink had poison in it.

Though rumors of a reboot had been floating around, they were verified by Deadline , who shared that actor Ryan Reynolds will be spearheading the film. He will be working alongside Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who also wrote “Deadpool.” And as with “Deadpool,” Reynolds will star in this updated “Clue,” a live-action movie based upon the iconic Clue board game.

Details about the project are limited, but the deal that Reynolds inked with Twentieth Century Fox covers the next three years…so the new “Clue” movie can’t be too far away.

Of course, lifelong fans such as myself understandably have some concerns. Who will Reynolds play in the film? He would be a shoo-in for the urbane Mr. Boddy but, as we all know, Mr. Boddy has a limited role. He could work as clueless Professor Plum or the slightly unhinged Mr. Green, but I think he’s too young and handsome to be the fuddy-duddy Colonel Mustard. Hmm, or he could be Wadsworth!

But, wait a minute…could anyone other than Tim Curry really be Wadsworth? In fact, part of the beauty of the original “Clue” is that it had such a heavyweight cast of impeccable comedians at the top of their game, stars like Eileen Brennan, Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd, Lesley Ann Warren and Martin Mull. Those are very big shoes to fill!

When remaking a cult classic that is so beloved by millions of fans, you have to tread lightly…but something tells me that the always hilarious Ryan Reynolds will be up to the task.

[h/t: ComicBook]

