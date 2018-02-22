Get ready to shop Target’s adorable Cat & Jack kids’ clothing line in a whole new way. The brand sells cute duds for girls, boys and babies, and now they’re offering a Cat & Jack Baby Outfit Subscription Box.

The new service should make parents’ lives a little easier by curating stylish looks for your baby and then sending them right to your door. It’s as simple as unbox and dress, which is great—because this parenting thing is tricky enough as it is!

Signing up for the subscription service is simple: All you have to do is select your child’s sex and size (they offer newborn up to 18 months), pay and wait for the goodies to arrive at your doorstep.

In each box you’ll receive the newest yet-to-drop items from Cat & Jack’s latest seasonal offerings. Plus, there’s a surprise in every box.

The Target website states that the box will contain “a little bit of everything.” The description reads, “Our designers curated their favorite items of the season, making it super easy to style your little sweetie. From bodysuits & baby leggings to delightful rompers, all soft, comfy & perfect for snuggling.”

Each box costs $40, but you’ll save 5 percent if you sign up for a yearly subscription. An added perk of a subscription is that Target will send you the next size up every time a box ships, so the clothes will fit as your baby grows (although, you can also adjust the sizing coming in your box online at any time).

If you have a little one, you’ll probably want to sign up for this cool subscription box. It would also make the perfect gift for the next baby shower you attend—there’s no going wrong with a Target purchase that’s cute and convenient.

People on social media are loving the idea of having baby clothes shipped right to their front doors.

One Twitter user joked about how this will mean even more money spent at Target:

A #catandjack subscription box? Here @Target you can have all of my money I don’t have because I’ve given it all to you anyway. pic.twitter.com/YXQy7diebY — Audrey (@birdiejane23) February 19, 2018

Others are bummed this is for babies and not, you know, full-sized humans.

Scrolling through buzzfeed… Headline: “Target…”

Me: Yes…

Headline: “…now has a clothing subscription box…”

Me: Yesssssssss!!!!

Headline: “…for babies.” pic.twitter.com/7ldJkgRkwH — Hans Banans (@Hans_Banans) February 20, 2018

People are already ready for the day when Target offers other types of curated subscription services for clothing and more, and honestly, we can’t blame them. You know how the story goes … if you give a mouse a cookie—he’s going to want some milk. So naturally, if you give Target shoppers a subscription service—they’re going to want more, more, more!

Target does actually allow you to set delivery schedules so you never run out of your must-have items. So, if you’ve never used their other subscription services, you may want to check those out, too.

Of course, if you’re looking for a subscription service to help clothe your little one, Target’s not the only place offering something like this. There are several other baby clothing subscription alternatives such as Wee Blessings, FabKids and KidBox, just to name a few.

The new Target subscription service could just change the way you shop for your kids. Will you be purchasing a Cat & Jack box for your baby? Just another great excuse to shop Target goods, right!?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.