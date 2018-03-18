John Krasinski And Emily Blunt Want To Go On A Double Date With You

Celebrities are offering fans all kinds of fun opportunities in the name of raising money for good causes. For example, people who recently donated to an autism charity had a shot to sit under Stephen Colbert’s desk and those who donated to a charity supporting girls’ education had a chance to visit the set of Comedy Central’s “Broad City.”

But now, donating to one charity could land you a double date with an awesome celebrity couple.

Actors Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are working with Omaze—a website that raffles one-of-a-kind experiences in exchange for charitable donations—to raise money for the Malala Fund. People who donate at least $10 in the next 10 days have the chance to hang with the couple during the premiere of their new movie, “A Quiet Place.”

The Malala Fund works to help girls around the world receive an education, no matter where they live. Founded by Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, the organization invests in developing countries, empowering locals to assist in helping girls get an education. Among the girls being helped by the Malala Fund are Syrian refugees and Nigerian girls who’ve escaped the militant group Boko Haram.

The winner of the raffle will get to sip cocktails with Blunt and Krasinski, take pictures on the red carpet and attend the exclusive after-party. The winner will even get glammed up by the couple’s stylists. Plus, a flight to New York City and a stay at a 4-star hotel. Not bad for donating to charity!

So how do you participate? A $10 donation (the minimum) gets you 100 entries. Got a little more cash to spare? A $1,000 donation gets you 10,000 entries! Don’t worry, you can donate anything in between.

“We’re so, so excited,” Blunt said in a promotional video from Omaze. “We never get out!”

The couple has two young daughters, so she might not be exaggerating. What a cool way to mobilize people to donate!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.