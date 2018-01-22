Amazon offers monthly Oreo cookies subscription box

Yes, you read that correctly. With a subscription to the Oreo Cookie Club, each month you will receive a box with two packages of different flavored Oreos, a recipe card and an Oreo-inspired gift that could be a hat, mug, game or some other collectible item. Each month’s shipment has a total value of about $24.99, according to the listing at Amazon.com.

It will be a surprise which Oreo flavors are included in each month’s box. The listing promises it could be anything — either “new Oreo product innovations or tried and true favorites.” Oh, and the box that each shipment comes in is described as “artistically designed.”

Memberships can only be bought in three-, six- or 12-month plans. A three-month subscription to the Oreo Cookie Club costs $59.97, a six-month subscription costs $119.94 and a year’s supply of cookie packages will set you back $239.88. So obviously this club is only for people who are serious about their Oreos.

Don’t think anyone would join an Oreo of the Month Club? Don't be so quick to write it off. Oreo cookies have been on the market since 1912 and are, according to Quartz, the world’s best-selling cookies by a wide margin (sorry, Girl Scouts). In 2014 alone, more than $2.5 billion worth of Oreos were sold worldwide, which is more than double the global sales of Cheerios.

Remember in “Christmas Vacation” when cousin Eddie told Clark that the Jelly of the Month Club was “the gift that keeps on giving the whole year?” Well, we’d have to agree with him when it comes to the Oreo Cookie Club.

[H/t: Parents.com]

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.