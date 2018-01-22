Amazon offers monthly Oreo cookies subscription box
Clint Davis
8:41 AM, Jan 19, 2018
2 hours ago
Share Article
Amazon has given the world plenty of amazing innovations: the Echo, the Kindle, Key Delivery and, of course, the ability to shop in your underwear. But this might be the company’s greatest breakthrough yet: Amazon is now selling a subscription-based service that ships Oreo cookies to your home every month.
Yes, you read that correctly. With a subscription to the Oreo Cookie Club, each month you will receive a box with two packages of different flavored Oreos, a recipe card and an Oreo-inspired gift that could be a hat, mug, game or some other collectible item. Each month’s shipment has a total value of about $24.99, according to the listing at Amazon.com.
It will be a surprise which Oreo flavors are included in each month’s box. The listing promises it could be anything — either “new Oreo product innovations or tried and true favorites.” Oh, and the box that each shipment comes in is described as “artistically designed.”
Don’t think anyone would join an Oreo of the Month Club? Don't be so quick to write it off. Oreo cookies have been on the market since 1912 and are, according to Quartz, the world’s best-selling cookies by a wide margin (sorry, Girl Scouts). In 2014 alone, more than $2.5 billion worth of Oreos were sold worldwide, which is more than double the global sales of Cheerios.
Remember in “Christmas Vacation” when cousin Eddie told Clark that the Jelly of the Month Club was “the gift that keeps on giving the whole year?” Well, we’d have to agree with him when it comes to the Oreo Cookie Club.