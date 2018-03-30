21 candy-free ways to fill plastic Easter eggs

Fair
Separate a LEGO set and stick pieces in each egg. Kids get to use their imagination and you get to see what they end up building!
Tie up your kids’ kicks with the colorful new laces he or she finds during the hunt!
Clips, hair ties and flexible headbands are all perfect sizes to fit in plastic Easter eggs.
This one is a no-brainer: Stickers make everyone happy!
Break apart a complicated puzzle and fill each egg with a few pieces. Once all the eggs are collected, have the kids spend the afternoon putting it back together.
All kids use backpacks during the school year, so give them some fun key chains to accessorize them with!
Temporary tattoos are universally loved by kids. Plus, you can fit a whole stack of all different types in an egg.
Cute, tiny erasers come in all fun shapes and sizes, plus they are useful.
Post-hunt, everyone can paint their nails!
Hide sandwich baggies of ingredients — like chocolate chips or sprinkles — and a recipe inside your egg.
Hide party-sized Play-Doh in each egg, then spend the day making crafts with it.
It’s springtime! With seed packets, you can plant flowers and other plants with the kids and wait in anticipation as they grow.
Goldfish, fruit snacks, pretzels — treats don’t have to be loaded with sugar.
Collecting shells is always a great way to spend the day at the beach, so why not throw a few into your egg hunt?
Fill eggs with beads, string and trinkets that can be used to make pretty jewelry.
After your hunt, why not have a little finger puppet play? Each kid can have their own role and set of lines.
These can provide hours of entertainment!
Who doesn’t like playing with mini-race cars?
No matter who old you are, money is always nice to receive! Maybe you can have the Easter Bunny gift mini piggy banks after the hunt.
Lip balms and lotions all come in mini sizes, which is ideal for fitting into eggs.
Fill them with air after the hunt and you’re ready for a party!
