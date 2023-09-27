Serena Williams’ daughter looks like a pro on the tennis court

Is Wimbledon ready for Olympia Ohanian? The 5-year-old daughter of Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian looks like she is already starting her championship training.

In a new picture of Olympia playing tennis, it certainly looks like she got her mama’s backhand. Proud mom Williams shared the image on her daughter’s Instagram page at @olympiaohanian (which, of course, is not managed by the preschooler herself).

Doesn’t Olympia’s stance look downright professional? And we love the caption: “Papa is my ballboy” — it shows that tennis is a family affair.

Williams has shared video and images of Olympia playing tennis before. In this TikTok post from last year in which the tennis pro uses a #MiniMe hashtag, Olympia is shown missing a shot — but she looks comfortable on the court:

Playing tennis is probably a good outlet to keep Olympia busy so baby sis Adira can nap. Williams and her husband announced the birth of their second child, Adira River, on Aug. 22.

But there seem to be no worries that Olympia might be bummed to not be an only child anymore. In a touching video recently shared by Williams on YouTube, you can see Olympia’s pure joy as she discovers that her mom is pregnant.

When asked in the past about whether or not she wants her daughters to follow in her footsteps, Williams has confessed that she wants them to enjoy the sport. In a March interview with CBS’s Norah O’Donnell, the retired tennis star admits she has been a bit bummed that Olympia didn’t currently love playing tennis, even though she has a knack for it.

“That’s a little disappointing for me, but she’s actually really good at it, so we are trying to figure out a way to get her to play a little bit,” Williams said during the interview. “Maybe I can push her into tennis by getting other kids to have a group lesson, I think that’s what I’m gonna do.”

Fortunately, Olympia isn’t sad that her mom is no longer competing on the court. The 42-year-old Williams says that her daughter is thrilled that Mom is much less busy and tries to monopolize her mom’s free time.

“She wants to make sure that I’m aware that I should have time on my hands and I need to spend more time with her,” Williams told People.

Of course, some of Williams’ time may now be taken up by her newborn. Still, if Olympia finds some extra time on her hands, she can always practice her backhand.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.