Threat directed at three associated with Orange Grove Middle School

Several students left school or didn't show up after a threatening Snapchat was posted Thursday evening
KGUN 9 has continuing team coverage on multiple threats made online to Tucson-area schools both before and after Georgia's deadly school schooling Wednesday. Southside reporter Reyna Preciado is following up with two schools that received social media threats recently. Later Friday, our Alex Dowd will speak to a mother in the Catalina Foothills District, where threats were made at her children's middle school this week.
Orange Grove Middle School
CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's Department says they received reports of multiple threats of violence to schools around the county Friday morning.

One of those schools was Orange Grove Middle School in the Catalina Foothills. A boy posted a photo to social media app Snapchat of himself holding what looked like a gun. A
student says the caption specifically threatened two staff members and a student at the middle school.

Orange Grove still opened Friday morning, but students say classes were empty and the halls were quiet since many students spent the day off campus.

An Orange Grove mother spoke to KGUN 9 about her concerns on the school opening Friday and her children's safety.

Pima County Sheriff's Department says they're investigating the threats.

