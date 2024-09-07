Threat directed at three associated with Orange Grove Middle School

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's Department says they received reports of multiple threats of violence to schools around the county Friday morning.

One of those schools was Orange Grove Middle School in the Catalina Foothills. A boy posted a photo to social media app Snapchat of himself holding what looked like a gun. A

student says the caption specifically threatened two staff members and a student at the middle school.

Orange Grove still opened Friday morning, but students say classes were empty and the halls were quiet since many students spent the day off campus.

An Orange Grove mother spoke to KGUN 9 about her concerns on the school opening Friday and her children's safety.

Pima County Sheriff's Department says they're investigating the threats.

