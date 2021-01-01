Sam Radwany

Sam comes to Arizona by way of Minneapolis, where he worked as a Digital Producer at WCCO-TV for several years.

Sam has also worked as a freelance radio reporter in Minnesota, with stories airing across the state and nationwide on NPR.

Before that, he worked in music programming at Sirius XM Satellite Radio.

Sam earned his undergraduate degree in journalism at George Washington University in Washington, DC, but grew up in Akron, Ohio.

In his spare time, Sam loves running, hiking, camping, cooking and exploring the desert with his wife and 3-year-old daughter.