Sais Fine Jewelry sells fine jewelry and we specialize in jewelry repair & custom design. We have a GIA Certified Master Jeweler onsite often performing common repairs while you wait.

We are veteran owned. We also perform appraisals and we buy gold. Se habla español. Sunday - Monday: Closed

Tuesday - Friday: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM