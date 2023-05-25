Public.com Review 2023: Pros, Cons, Features, and All You Need To Know

The mobile app Public.com offers commission-free stock trading and is specifically designed for beginner investors. It was previously called Matador but rebranded as Public.com in 2019.

One of the app's unique features is its social aspect, which enables users to connect and follow other investors and experts within the community. It is an investing app that is easy to use and community-oriented.

Public.com's pricing structure is quite attractive to novice investors who like to exchange ideas with other investors, although it has only a few types of accounts available. This is because there are no trading fees or commissions charged.

To assist you in determining if Public.com is suitable for your investment requirements, we will conduct a thorough Public.com review.

Pros:

Convenient mobile app.

You can purchase fractional shares on Public.com.

Order-flow payments are not permitted on Public.com.

Cons:

Limited types of accounts and investment options.

Is Public.com Right for You?

Public.com is an investment application established in 2017. It is the best Forex trading platform providing cryptocurrency trading, commission-free stock and ETF trading, alternative assets, and community trading features for people who prefer self-directed trading over advisor-assisted or automated investing.

Public.com review shows you can select the securities that suit your preferences by filtering through the investment options. The app has a minimum requirement of $0 and is accessible on iOS and Android.

However, it may not suit day traders or individuals seeking exposure to mutual funds.

Public.com Review: Usability

The Public.com app, one of the best Forex mobile trading platforms, is designed to be user-friendly, making it easy to navigate. To open an account, one must download the app and answer a few basic questions, which takes only a short time.

Although Public.com has a web version of the best Forex desktop trading platforms, Public.com reviews show it does not utilize the additional space much other than displaying the same information more extensively than the app.

Once the account is funded and logged in, one can easily search for stocks and ETFs, check out other users' portfolios and start investing.

The home page features a news feed of the investing community sharing insights and ideas on their trades. Users can view recent posts and portfolios by clicking on a user's account profile.

Our Public.com review shows you can participate in conversations, send messages to individuals, or create group chats to form your community. You can track other investors' finance activities regardless of your chosen method.

To find new stocks, enter the ticker symbol in the search bar or explore the various categories on Public.com.

These categories include companies with earnings reports, newly-launched companies, meme stocks, space exploration stocks, ETFs, and top performers.

Public.com reviews show the firm offers an extensive selection of over 5,000 stocks classified into different themes. Selecting a category, perusing the options, and selecting a company that catches your attention is convenient.

The brokerage firm supplies excellent details on each corporation, allowing you to investigate the company's background, opinions, and patterns.

Trade Experience

Previously, Public.com was exclusively available as a mobile app on iOS and Android. Recently, the platform has introduced a web-based version that enables users to buy and sell assets online.

Based on Public.com reviews, there are often noticeable trade-offs between the desktop and mobile versions. However, Public.com's web platform is nearly identical to its mobile app, developed before the web-based version.

While the web platform allows more content to be displayed on a larger screen, the available tools, features, and trading experience between the two options are equal.

Mobile Trade Experience

While the mobile app's workflow is satisfactory, the trading experience with Public.com is quite basic. This means that features such as customization of trading, trading from the chart, and staging multiple orders are unavailable.

However, buying or selling stocks or ETFs is straightforward for novice investors likely to be drawn to Public.com. All you need to do is search for the desired stock or ETF and select "Invest," then specify the number of shares you want to invest.

Public.com emphasizes the community aspect, with a continuous flow of trading possibilities through feeds of other investors' trades and hashtagged categories. Although this does not directly affect the trading experience, Public.com reviews show it is so central to its approach that it indirectly impacts it.

Range of Offerings

Public.com has a limited range of offerings, including only a taxable/individual brokerage account, and it does not provide retirement or joint accounts, unlike its competitors.

According to Public.com reviews, it only supports stocks, ETFs, alternative assets, treasuries, and cryptocurrency. It may not be suitable for investors who want to allocate their funds to fixed income, forex, OTC stocks, options contracts, or futures.

However, Public.com facilitates fractional shares, which makes it easier for novice investors to invest in expensive stocks. That said, Public.com has hinted that they may add more assets in the future, such as art, collectibles, and NFTs with lower trading costs.

Public.com Review: Order Types

When using Public.com as a broker, the trading functionality is limited, and the order form is quite basic. For fractional share trading, the default order type is a market order, while for whole share trading, you can choose between limit, market, and stop orders.

Unfortunately, there is no provision for tax lot selection. However, if you're a beginner investor looking for a passive investment approach, the order types available on Public.com may suffice.

How to Open an Account With Public.com

To get up to $300 in stocks or crypto, click on the "Sign up now" button below, download and launch the Public.com app, and enter your phone number. Choose a stock or ETF that is available for free. Provide your name along with a username for Public.com. To complete the application, it is important to furnish all the required personal information, such as your complete legal name, date of birth, email address, citizenship status, address, and Social Security number. Activate crypto or skip for the time being. Agree to the terms and conditions of Public.com.

Eligibility and Required Information

Valid Social Security number and residential address in the US.

Money from an existing bank or brokerage account.

Age of at least 18.

A valid visa, a US citizen, or a permanent resident of the US.

Employer’s name.

Public.com Is Best for Beginners

Public.com was created to consider novice investors' needs and preferences, including its user-friendly interface, functionality, and affordability.

It provides zero-commission trades for stocks and ETFs, allows users to purchase fractional shares, and offers a simple trading system on a streamlined app that is easy to use.

What You Can Trade On Public.com

Cryptocurrencies.

ETFs.

Stocks.

Treasury bills (T-Bills).

Alternative assets like contemporary arts and luxury goods.

Account Types Available With Public.com

Brokerage

Where Public.com Shines

Public.com is a reliable platform that simplifies the investment process. It stands out from other brokers due to its diverse range of asset classes, enabling investors to access traditional and alternative assets from a single trading platform.

The platform allows investors to create stocks, ETFs, T-Bills, crypto, collectibles, and art portfolios. Our Public.com review indicates music royalties will be added to the platform soon. The user-friendly platform makes investing easy.

Buying Treasuries on Public.com

With no limit on deposits, you can invest as little as $100 and earn a current yield of 4.7% by locking in Treasury bills.

These are short-term US debt securities with the backing of the US government. They are considered one of the most secure investments and offer a steady rate of return if held till maturity.

According to Public.com reviews, Jiko Securities, Inc. is a registered broker-dealer and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). It provides T-bills on this Public.com, which are kept in custody at The Bank of New York Mellon.

Public.com Premium

For a monthly fee of $10, users can subscribe to Public.com Premium, which provides exclusive and advanced stock research and insights. According to Public.com reviews, members are granted access to:

VIP customer support: Availability of a high-quality support team with exceptional services

Availability of a high-quality support team with exceptional services Extended-hours trading: The ability to trade before the market opens (8-9:30 AM ET) and after it closes (4-8 PM).

The ability to trade before the market opens (8-9:30 AM ET) and after it closes (4-8 PM). Subscriber-only content : Reports on corporate earnings, significant economic data, and other related breakdowns.

: Reports on corporate earnings, significant economic data, and other related breakdowns. Expert ratings, reports, and insights: Expert analysis on popular assets using "bull" and "bear" perspectives, along with insights and research from analysts at Morningstar.

Expert analysis on popular assets using "bull" and "bear" perspectives, along with insights and research from analysts at Morningstar. Expanded portfolio management tools: Tailored portfolio collections and self-managed notifications for changes in pricing.

Public.com’s Platform Is Easy to Use

Public.com provides a variety of tools utilized for trading purposes:

Price targets and analyst rankings.

Basic chart.

News feed.

Vital metrics.

Company information.

Public.com’s App

Investors will discover that the Public.com application is well-organized, simple, and user-friendly. Based on Public.com reviews, the application has different sections, such as a portfolio view, a section for exploring assets and other users, a feed with news, live events, and educational resources, and a tab for Public Premium.

Is Public.com Legit?

Public.com is a legitimate brokerage firm established in 2017 and registered with FINRA and SIPC.

In the unlikely event that Public.com goes bankrupt, its clients are protected by SIPC coverage for up to $500,000 for their cash and securities.

How Safe Is Public.com?

Public.com has obtained registration with FINRA and SIPC. If there are significant problems, SIPC insurance will safeguard Public.com clients' securities and cash deposits up to $500,000.

Public.com employs bank-level security AES 128-bit encryption and two-factor authentication to maintain customer accounts' security. Moreover, to protect sensitive banking data during transit, it uses TLS.

Ways to Invest With Public.com

This section of our Public.com review covers different ways to invest with the platform.

Stocks and ETFs

Currently, Public.com has over 9,000 stocks and ETFs available for investment, giving you a wide range of options.

You can invest in fractional shares (with a minimum of $1) and enjoy commission-free trading with your taxable brokerage account. As per Public.com reviews, the firm offers other features to assist you in selecting the best investments.

For example, the "Investing Themes" feature allows you to tailor your portfolio to suit your interests. The "Top Movers" tool shows you which stocks are experiencing the most or least change each day, while the "Stock Trends" feature compares the most popular investments to the least popular ones.

Although Public.com is a good choice for traders who prefer to handle their investments themselves, Public.com reviews show it is beneficial for users who can use its community-based investment features.

Public.com provides an option to track the market movements of other traders and public figures, allowing users to make informed decisions. By following other members, users can see their investment choices and share their investment knowledge and decisions with other users.

Public.com offers the functionality for creating chat groups with fellow investors, engaging in investment-related events, and listening to real-time conversations, all accessible through the application.

Cryptocurrencies

Public.com's partnership with Apex Crypto has enabled investors to expand their investment portfolio to include digital assets.

Since the launch of cryptocurrency investing on its platform in October 2021, Public.com has included over 25 coins and tokens for investment. The selection is not limited to the ones mentioned below.

Solana.

Ethereum.

Dogecoin.

Bitcoin.

Cardano.

Algorand.

When using Public.com to place orders for cryptocurrency, it is important to note that Apex Crypto is in charge of carrying out the transactions and storing your digital assets.

Our Public.com review indicates that each transaction has a markup fee from 1% to 2%. It should also be noted that New York, Guam, and the US Virgin Islands residents cannot participate in crypto trading.

Alternative Assets

Public.com has recently expanded its platform by introducing a range of alternative assets. This new development provides users access to various investment options such as contemporary art, collectibles, and NFTs.

Based on Public.com reviews, the platform has scrutinized each available investment option, making it easier for users to manage their assets by taking care of storage, authentication, and other related issues.

Although Public.com's transaction fee of 2.5% may seem similar to other NFT marketplaces, the platform offers a wider range of investment choices than most. For example, both OpenSea and Rarible charge creators 2.5% per transaction.

This new addition makes diversifying your portfolio simpler as you will have many options, including stocks, ETFs, cryptocurrency, and other non-traditional assets.

Where Public.com Falls Short

Public.com's platform does not provide advanced charts, a crucial requirement for numerous active traders and investors.

According to Public.com reviews, if you want to utilize more comprehensive research tools and insights, you must subscribe to Public Premium for $10 per month.

Presently, Public.com solely facilitates brokerage accounts, and individuals seeking margin trading or tax-advantaged retirement accounts must search for alternatives. Also, Public.com doesn’t support forex trading, like CMC Markets and Saxo.

Public.com Review Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Our Public.com review covers common questions about the trading platform.

Is Public.com Legit?

Public.com is fully registered with both the SEC and FINRA in the United States and provides insurance coverage for securities up to $500,000. This type of insurance is known as Securities Investor Protection Corporation or SIPC in the United States.

Unlike the best life insurance, SIPC is designed to protect investors if their brokerage firm fails and is unable to return their securities and cash. SIPC insurance does not protect against market losses or the decline in value of securities.

How Much Money Can You Make on Public.com?

The returns you receive may differ depending on where you put your money, such as ETFs, stocks, or cryptocurrencies, and how much money you invest in them.

Does Public.com Have Any Fees?

You won't have to pay commissions when buying stocks and ETFs through Public.com. However, when you sell, there may be a few minor regulatory fees to cover.

Specifically, for sell transactions, you'll come across an SEC regulatory fee of $5.10 per $1 million and a trading activity fee of $0.000119 per share.

Public.com Review Bottom Line

If you are an active trader looking to invest in stocks, ETFs, or cryptocurrencies and wish to benefit from the knowledge and insights of other members, then Public.com is the best platform for you.

Public.com reviews show the app provides various educational resources, including live events, making it an ideal choice for beginners who want to start their investment journey.

That said, keep in mind that there is always the chance of losing money if you invest and that a security or financial product's previous performance does not indicate how it will perform in the future.

