Take an early look at Joann’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

If you enjoy crafting at the holidays, Joann has already announced its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Joann’s Black Friday sale will run from Nov. 23-26 and its Cyber Monday sale will be Nov. 27-28. The sales will be both in-store and online and include discountsâ¯on everything from craft technology to holiday décor and seasonal accessories.

We got an early preview of the deals being offered during Joann’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Keep reading for some of the highlights.

Black Friday: Gingerbread Kits at 50% Off

If you enjoy building gingerbread houses but don’t care to spend a whole day baking, you’ll be able to get gingerbread kits at half price at Joann. Regularly priced $11-$17, they will be on sale for $5.50-$8.50 and included kits based on popular licenses like Super Mario and Mickey Mouse.

Black Friday: Papercrafting and Cricut Supplies at 50% Off

You can also save 50% on all papercrafting supplies at Joann, which includes everything from battery-operated lights, sewing thread boxes, photo albums and more.

You’ll also save 50% on Cricut accessories including iron-ons, vinyl, infusible ink and smart materials.

Black Friday: Gildan T-Shirts at 4 for $10

If you’re in need of customized shirts for youth sports, a family reunion or just for fun, Gildan adult-, youth- and toddler-sized T-shirts will be priced at four for $10 during Joann’s Black Friday sale.

The preshrunk 100% cotton shirts are the preferred shirt for professional screen printers and are ideal for tie dye, fabric markers, embellishments and more. They can also be a great choice if you simply want some solid-colored tees in your wardrobe.

Black Friday: Buy-1-Get-3-Free Place & Time Holiday Ornaments

Looking to update your Christmas tree? You’ll find Place & Time holiday open stock ornaments as a buy-one-get-three deal on Black Friday.

The ornaments range widely in price, with some at $17 each, so you could save up to $51 by purchasing four of those ornaments. The lowest-priced ornaments are $10, which means you would save $30 if choosing four of those. The designs are high on whimsy and include everything from goldendoodle puppies to ice-skating yetis to LGBTQ+ pride-themed ornaments.

Black Friday: Save $100 on Cricut Maker Bundle

Joann says it’s the only retailer offering a Black Friday deal on this Cricut Maker Bundle that’s regularly priced at $329. While other retailers have the standalone maker priced at $229, the bundle includes a handful of accessories worth an extra $83 in value. If you’ve been looking to get one of these versatile precision-cutting gadgets, this might be your best chance yet.

Cyber Monday: Bloom Room Holiday Wreaths & Garlands at 70% Off

It will soon be time to decorate for the holidays and if you need some new decorations, you’ll be able to save 70% on Bloom Room holiday wreaths and garlands during the Cyber Monday sale at Joann.

Prices vary, but one of the most expensive wreaths is regularly priced at $180, so 70% would take it to just $54, for a savings of $126.

Cyber Monday: Buy-1-Get-3-Free Place & Time Boxed Ornaments

If you miss out on the ornament sale for Black Friday — or simply need some more understated ornaments — you’ll have another chance to save huge on Place & Time holiday boxed ornaments during Cyber Monday.

One of the highest-priced items in the buy-one-get-three sale is this 16-count box of ornaments that’s priced at $50. If you purchase four of them, three of them will be free, saving you $150 and netting you 64 gorgeous new ornaments.

Cyber Monday: Buy-1-Get-3-Free Place & Time Holiday Ribbon, Bows & Decorative Mesh

You’ll also find Place & Time holiday ribbon, bows and decorative mesh as part of a buy-one-get-three deal on Cyber Monday.

Regularly priced from $3-$20, you can save up to $60 on ribbons like this 4-inch gold ribbon that can be used on gift baskets, to decorate vases, create wreaths or even add a special touch to your tree.

Cyber Monday: Place & Time Holiday Decorative Storage at 60% Off

When it’s time to put all your new Christmas decor away, you’ll need to make sure you have some storage containers.

You’ll be able to save 60% on Place & Time holiday decorative storage, which includes boxes to store ornaments and small items. This 22-inch box, for example, is regularly priced at $60, but will be $24 during the sale. It’s a lot cuter than the dusty old tote you’re probably storing your holiday stuff in right now!

