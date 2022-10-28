These popular flameless candles are on sale right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you love the coziness that candles can bring to your home, but don’t like having an open flame around, flameless candles are minor marvels.

A popular set of flameless candles sold on Amazon is currently on sale, priced at $28 from the normal $40. This trio of Yinuo LED-lit flameless candles have moving wicks and a dancing flame, so they look just like real candles when “burning.” According to the manufacturer, three AA batteries provide more than 150 hours of light with no fire hazard, dripping wax or smoke.

The set includes three candles of different sizes, each made of wax and plexiglass, and a remote control. You can operate the candles via the remote or you can set a timer so that they are on for five hours and off for 19.

With nearly 3,000 reviews at Amazon, these flameless candles have a total rating of 4.6 stars out of 5, with many reviewers saying they look real and have great battery life.

While 80% of reviews deducted no stars, some users said they had issues with the candles breaking down or being broken on arrival and some feel they don’t look as real as they had hoped.

One customer who gave them a full five stars and included the photo shown below says they were on the fence about ordering them because of some negative reviews, but ended up purchasing two sets and were glad they did.

“I was looking for an alternative to actual candles to light up my new apartment and these flameless ones sufficed! Looks so real my sister was surprised and didn’t believe they were artificial,” the Amazon user, named Diane, wrote. “The cool thing about them being battery operated is that you don’t have to have all the candles in one place. They come as a set of 3 and as you can see in the picture I have two on my coffee table and the other one in the guest bathroom.”

If you don’t quite like the design of those Yinuo candles, Amazon has plenty of other options listed.

This top-selling set from Enpornk includes nine candles which measure between 4-9 inches tall each. These candles are priced at $26 and have a timer that can be set for intervals of two, four, six or eight hours.

The Enpornk candles have nearly 6,000 five-star reviews, with customers saying they look like real wax, are easy to use and are a great value.

This set of flameless candles from Enido is currently on sale for $30 (normally $40) and includes 12 waterproof candles that can be used inside or out. Each plastic candle works for around 50,000 hours, according to the brand.

Meanwhile, if you need something to replicate the scent you might find from a lit candle, add one of picks for the best essential oils set with diffuser to your setup!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.