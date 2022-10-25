This popular pet hair remover is on sale right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

We love our pets, but the shedding can drive us mad! How does their hair reach so many places? Naturally, any kind of product promising to help easily remove the amount of hair found on our clothes, furniture, carpets and floors is a must-try.

This is why we got pretty excited when we heard there is an eco-friendly pet hair remover that has more than 8,600 5-star reviews on Amazon!

The Uproot Cleaner Pro offers a reusable solution that’s designed to be simple and effective at capturing hair from any of your indoor four-legged friends. Its advanced head design contains special edges that reach deep to collect the most embedded hairs, dust and lint. You can use it on pet beds and towers to help reduce fur as well.

While it works well for carpets, rugs, furniture, coats and even directly on pets, it’s not recommended for use on knitted fabrics. This pet hair remover tool is on sale for $22.99 right now — 28% off its list price.

Reviewer Chey was both amazed and grossed out by how much hair they were able to pull up.

“I’ve also used it on my couch, pillows, throw rugs, cat tree, dog bed, etc with ease!” they wrote. “If you’re a pet owner, this is a MUST HAVE.”

User Gayle B. was equally excited, noting that they had tried every conceivable option to clean their ski boat, which has golden retriever hair woven “liberally into every thread of nautical carpet.”

“Until now,” they posted. “I’ve got to be real, I didn’t have any faith that this fur remover gizmo was actually going to work. Holy Puppies! In like 10 minutes of removal scraping, I had 90ish% of the fur removed!!! Some of this fur has been woven into the carpet for years!!!”

With more than 13,500 global ratings, the Uproot Cleaner Pro has an average of 4.2 stars. However, it’s worth noting that some of the negative reviews mention damaged fabric — yikes! As with any product, we’d recommend testing a small patch first before you dive in with a new pet hair remover.

Want more options? Here are a few other highly-rated pet hair removers that will help keep fur under wraps.

Roll this reusable pet hair remover back and forth on furniture, carpets, blankets, clothes and more. It catches hair in a small compartment that you can empty when it gets full. You should not use this product directly on pets, but it works well on linen, cotton, wool and similar materials.

With more than 22,300 global ratings, the Delomo Pet Hair Remover has an average of 4.4 out of 5 stars. Users found it easy to use and called it a good value for the money. It’s on sale for $25.99 at 30% off its retail price.

Get rid of pet hair in your car or home fast with this small but mighty pet hair remover. Use it to remove embedded hair that’s been trapped in mats, furniture and rugs. Then dispose of the hair with a vacuum. Its soft, durable blade won’t damage plastic, glass, chrome or wood.

The Lilly Brush Mini Pet Hair Detailer comes highly rated with an average of 4.6 out of 5 stars and more than 49,000 global ratings. You can buy it for $14.95.

With all these pet hair removers, you can make your days of living with fur all over your house a thing of the past!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.