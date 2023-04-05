Watch Now
On and off-ramps closed at Orange Grove and I-10 for highway widening project until late 2024

By project completion in 2025, four lanes will travel in each direction on I-10 between Ina Road and 22nd Street
Posted at 5:10 PM, Apr 04, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Beginning Wednesday, drivers on I-10 at Orange Grove Road can expect ramp closures as a major widening project begins between Ruthrauff and Ina Roads.

All on- and off-ramps—with the exception of the westbound off-ramp—at Orange Grove Road will close at 5 a.m. Wednesday, April 5 and are scheduled to remain closed until late 2024.

The Arizona Department of Transportation will add a fourth lane to I-10 in each direction, part of a $171 million project to improve safety and traffic flow. An additional component of the project will add lanes to the ramps at both Orange Grove and Sunset Roads.

Artist rendering of completed Orange Grove Road ramp project.

ADOT says drivers should plan to use Ina or Ruthrauff Roads as alternates to the Orange Grove and Sunset on and off-ramps.

Traffic will be shifted to the frontage roads for the majority of the project, according to ADOT. Spokespeople say they expect to keep three lanes of traffic open during peak hours, with restrictions down to two lanes overnight.

Drivers can also expect work along Sunset Road, where ADOT has already closed the frontage road as of late March. The plan is for a Sunset Road bridge to extend over I-10.

A separate Pima County-funded project is underway to extend Sunset to River Road.

