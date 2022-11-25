Inflatable hot tub is on sale for less than $300 today

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

We all know the holidays are a crazy and chaotic time. Everyone is busy with holiday shopping, meal planning/prepping, and all kinds of seasonal festivities. If you know someone who needs a little self-care (including yourself), then we found an incredible Black Friday deal at Walmart!

As part of the holiday shopping weekend, Walmart has an inflatable hot tub on sale for under $300! Imagine what it would be like to give someone a personal spa for the holidays. Or, you know, you could have Santa deliver one to your house, too! We know you’ve been good this year.

The Beltway Saluspa Madrid Airjet Inflatable Spa is only $298 as a Black Friday special deal at Walmart. It normally sells for $399, so you’ll save just over $100 on this purchase.

The hot tub fits up to four people and is easy to set up. It comes equipped with a pump that quickly inflates the spa, heats it up and runs the filtration and massage system. Once the hot tub is set up, it is controlled by an app that can be downloaded onto a smartphone. This app controls the 120 air jets built into the spa, as well as the water temperature (up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit) and a power-saving timer.

The spa also comes with a cover and a ChemConnect dispenser to ensure all 177 gallons of water inside of it stays clean and healthy.

Looking for other self-care products to add to your holiday shopping list? Walmart has plenty of fantastic options, including these top picks!

After a long day of work or holiday shopping, the feet need a bit of TLC. Give this foot massager to a friend or family member, and you’ll make someone’s year. This machine fits feet up to a men’s size 12 and provides the ultimate foot massage experience. With heat and a Shiatsu deep-kneading massage, tired and aching feet will feel rejuvenated and relaxed. And, when self-care time is done, the machine stores away easily thanks to its compact design.

Walmart customer Kathleen gave this machine 5 stars and said it gives a deep massage for her sore feet.

“After standing at work all day it is nice to be able to get a good foot massage that works great,” she wrote in her review on Walmart.com.

After a nice foot massage, keep the relaxation and comfort going with a cozy pair of socks. Actually, this gift comes in a 3-pack of assorted winter wonderland patterns.

These aloe-infused socks will keep the tootsies soft, as well as warm. They fit women’s feet sized 5-10, so they are good for many ages. Plus, they make a great stocking stuffer.

This online-only deal is great for the person on your holiday shopping list that sits at a desk all day. The Sharper Image Realtouch Shiatsu Massager is wireless (thanks to a rechargeable battery), so it can be worn anywhere around the house to provide a soothing massage to the neck, back, shoulders, legs, and even feet.

The massager has six built-in heads and arm straps, as well as a warmer to help loosen tense muscles.

If you’re looking to absolutely spoil someone this holiday season, then check out this massage chair. It has all the bells and whistles for a complete spa experience at home.

This full-reclinable chair comes with a full-body airbag built right into it to provide the ultimate level of comfort and a complete massage. Users will experience a zero-gravity sensation with the recliner to reduce pressure on muscles and joints. The back of the massage chair has 8 fixed rollers to accurately find massage pressure points. A remote control allows the user to choose the massage pressure and location with the press of a button.

The chair also comes with a heater, and Bluetooth capability to connect any mobile device so the user can listen to music, podcasts or audiobooks.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.