Queen Elizabeth II's cause of death given as 'old age' on death certificate

Queen Elizabeth II died exactly three weeks ago Thursday.

Her official cause of death? Old age.

That's according to the National Records of Scotland, which published Britain's longest-reigning monarch's death certificate on Thursday.

The document also showed she died at 3:10 p.m. local time on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

The certificate was signed by Queen's daughter, Princess Anne, on Sept. 16.

National Records of Scotland/AP This undated photo issued on Thursday Sept. 29, 2022 by the National Records of Scotland, shows the death certificate of Queen Elizabeth II. The queen's death certificate says the 96-year-old monarch died of old age. The certificate records that Elizabeth died at Balmoral Castle in Ballater, Scotland on Sept. 8 at 3.10 p.m. The document was signed by the queen’s daughter, Princess Anne. (National Records of Scotland via AP)

On the morning of Sept. 8, Buckingham Palace released a statement about the queen's health, announcing that doctors were concerned and recommended she remain under medical supervision.

At around 12:30 p.m. local time, the palace publically announced the queen had passed away.

The Royal Family called for a seven-day period of mourning, and her body was laid in state for four days at Westminster Hall in London, BBC reported.

Her funeral was held on Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey, and she was then transported to Windsor Castle for a committal service.

Her son Charles became king following the death of his mother and would be known as King Charles III, the Associated Press reported.