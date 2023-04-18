Small aircraft makes hard landing near roadway in Glendale Tuesday morning

GLENDALE, AZ — Officials say a small aircraft made a hard landing on the sidewalk near Loop-101 and Glen Harbor Boulevard Tuesday morning.

Viewer video shows pedestrians and drivers standing near the aircraft, which rested near Loop-101 and Glen Harbor Boulevard.

Apparent plane down in Glendale area Tuesday

Aerial footage showed crews using machinery to move the plane.

Glendale Police Department said there were no injuries in the incident. The cause for the hard landing is not yet known.

The incident is under investigation by officials.

