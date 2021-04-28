NPS looking for hunters to lower bison population on Grand Canyon North Rim

The National Park Service and Arizona Game and Fish Department are looking for volunteer hunters to help lower the population of bison on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.

The National Park Service says because of the density and expected growth of the bison herd on the North Rim, they’re concerned it could impact park resources like water, vegetation, soils, and visitor experience.

“Reducing the herd size will protect the park ecosystem, resources and values,” NPS said in a statement.

In addition to removal, NPS says Grand Canyon National Park biologists began piloting live capture and relocation in 2019. Since the program began, 88 animals have been captured and relocated to five American Indian Tribes through an agreement with the Inter-Tribal Buffalo Council.

NPS is looking for skilled hunters that want to volunteer in the fall of 2021.

Anyone interested can submit an application online here on May 3 or May 4.

Volunteers must:

Be a U.S. citizens 18 years of age or older with valid photo ID

Have the ability to purchase and pass a background investigation and have no criminal or wildlife violations

Self-certify a high level of physical fitness ability

Have a firearm safety certification and pass a marksmanship proficiency test (3 of 5 shots in a 4-inch circle at 100 yards)

Provide their own equipment, firearm, lodging, food and field dressing supplies. See firearm FAQs.

Be available for the entirety of one of the assigned lethal removal operational periods.

Individuals may not participate in more than one: Sept. 20-24, 2021; Sept. 27-Oct 1, 2021; Oct. 18-22, 2021; Oct. 25-29, 2021

Meet all additional requirements listed online here when the application period opens and the NPS FAQ page.