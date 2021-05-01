Watch
Arizona: 1 officer killed, 1 hurt by suspect in stolen car

AP
This photo provided by Chandler Police Department shows Officer Christopher Farrar. A suspect in a stolen car hit two officers, killing Farrar and critically injuring the other, during a wild chase in Arizona, involving gunfire and multiple law enforcement agencies, authorities said Thursday, April 30, 2021. (Chandler Police Department via AP)
Posted at 5:25 PM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 20:25:21-04

GILBERT, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in Arizona say a suspect in a stolen car struck and killed one police officer and critically injured another during a wild chase and shooting that ended late Thursday night in a Phoenix suburb.

Chandler Police Officer Christopher Farrar was killed.

Gilbert Police Officer Rico Aranda remains in critical but stable condition.

Police say the suspect fired at a deputy and later broke through the gates at the Chandler airport.

Authorities say he drove to an auto dealership in Gilbert and tried to escape in a stolen vehicle.

A Gilbert police spokesman says several officers fired shots before the injured suspect was taken into custody.

