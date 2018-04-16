Kroger hiring 11,000 workers and raising wages

In need of a job? The Kroger grocery chain is looking to hire thousands of workers at its nationwide family of stores for positions for everything from cashiers to pharmacy technicians and management.

The company says it has created 100,000 new jobs since 2007 — 10,000 last year alone — and it does not seem to be slowing down, with 11,000 new jobs now posted, including nearly 2,000 management positions.

“Kroger is a place where you can come for a job and stay for a career,” Tim Massa, Kroger’s group vice president of human resources and labor relations, said in a press release this week. “We are committed to creating great entry-level jobs and investing in our associates so they can reach their full potential.”

In addition to the new jobs, Kroger says it is also investing $500 million in associate wages, training and development over the next three years, which means employees will likely see a pay increase.

The newly announced job openings are at various stores owned by the Kroger Company, including Roundy’s, Fry’s, Fred Meyer and, of course, Kroger. Take a look at some of the jobs currently available:

Grocery/Stocking Hourly Associate

From Roundy’s to Pick n’ Save and Kroger, there are multiple openings all over the country for grocery and stocking associates, which means you’ll essentially be a clerk in one of the store’s various departments. Job duties vary and you may be required to work overnight, but there are no education requirements and literally thousands of locations across the country.

If you’d like to apply at a location near you, click here.

Pharmacy Technician

A pharmacy technician assists in the pharmacy department with everything from preparation of prescriptions to helping maintain day-to-day business. A technician may receive refill requests over the phone, obtain health information from customers and order medications, among other duties. Applicants must have a high school education or equivalent, strong communication skills, one year of customer service skills and one year of healthcare-related experience.

To read all requirements for the pharmacy technician job, or to apply, click here.

Assistant Store Manager

The assistant store manager is responsible for assisting with overall operations of the store, including working to achieve desired sales. This person also assesses the store’s ability to meet or exceed customer expectations. Applicants must have a high school degree or equivalent and must complete a training program. Desired previous job experience includes supervisory responsibilities, retail experience and financial responsibility. Having a bachelor’s degree is also desired.

If you’d like to apply, click here.

To view all job postings from the Kroger family of stores, click here.