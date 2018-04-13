How to sign up for Mike Rowe's trade scholarship

If you or someone you know is interested in a job in the trades — such as plumbing, electrical work or welding — former “Dirty Jobs” host Mike Rowe is offering a scholarship program through his charitable foundation that will offer money for skilled jobs training.

This is the fifth year in a row that the organization has offered its Work Ethic Scholarship, which is taking applications through June 4. The amount awarded has not been specified in terms of dollars, but the organization refers to it as a “pile of money” and, in a video announcing the 2018 scholarship, Rowe said the foundation has at least $500,000 to give away.

Over the years, Rowe says the scholarship program has given away about $5 million so far.

Are You Eligible?

There are a number of requirements in order to apply for the Work Ethic Scholarship.

According to The Penny Hoarder, applicants need to be a high school senior, graduate or GED recipient, who are enrolled, or planning to enroll, in a vocational school and planning to graduate after Dec. 1, 2018.

On the official page for the scholarship contest, it states that all applicants must sign Rowe’s “S.W.E.A.T. Pledge,” a 12-point treatise designed to hold its signer to Rowe’s own standards of what makes someone worthy of such a gift.

Applicants must also have at least two references, excluding family members. They must also submit an essay about why they want to work in the trades and what makes them deserving of the scholarship, along with a short video that helps make their case. Attendance records are not required but are preferred.

How To Apply

If you meet the qualifications and are interested in applying, follow the link to sign up at the bottom of the Work Ethic Scholarship page on the foundation’s website.

Do you know someone who’s interested in trade work?