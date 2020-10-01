Menu

Woman's obituary for her beloved golden retriever goes viral

Cute dog lying on grass
Posted at 10:23 AM, Oct 01, 2020
"I wrote my dog an obituary because, of course, I did. He was the best boy."

That's what Sallie Gregory-Hammett, Charlie's dog mom, said on Twitter last week after her beloved golden retriever passed away after battling lymphoma. He was 7.

Gregory-Hammett told TODAY that she cried for a few days and then decided to channel her grief by writing his obituary.

"We will think of him every time we open the peanut butter," she wrote. "We will miss him every time we see a sock on the floor or pass a stick on a walk. We will carry him with us everywhere."

Soon after posting Charlie's obituary on social media, it went viral, with over 110,000 likes on Twitter.

In an interview with CNN, Hammett said she and her husband plan to adopt another dog soon.

