Video: Bear caught singing in tree at Yosemite National Park

Video captured a black bear singing his heart out in Yosemite National Park.

The bear is sitting high in a tree giving his performance. The park tweeted out video of the bear, with nearly a minute of the bear’s melody.

Park rangers say bears make noises that sound a little like singing normally when they are afraid or are being aggressive.

Sound on! 🔊 Check out this video of an adult male black bear vocalizing in a tree! Bears can produce a wide repertoire of sounds, typically when defensive, afraid, distressed, or aggressive. We're not sure what prompted this unscheduled a capella concert...#KeepBearsWild pic.twitter.com/2PZZtUHJHs — Yosemite National Park (@YosemiteNPS) October 16, 2020

However, they say they have seen this bear before and do not think the video shows him in any distress.