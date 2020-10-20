Menu

Watch
Video: Bear caught singing in tree at Yosemite National Park

Posted at 12:20 PM, Oct 20, 2020
Video captured a black bear singing his heart out in Yosemite National Park.

The bear is sitting high in a tree giving his performance. The park tweeted out video of the bear, with nearly a minute of the bear’s melody.

Park rangers say bears make noises that sound a little like singing normally when they are afraid or are being aggressive.

However, they say they have seen this bear before and do not think the video shows him in any distress.

