Victim assistance guidance updated in Boeing 737 MAX crashes

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) issued renewed and updated guidance concerning victim assistance amid outrage from those related to victims after multiple deadly crashes.

DOJ guidance updates came after tough criticism directly from the families of victims who died in multiple Boeing 737 Max crashes.

A judge in Texas ruled that people killed in the two Boeing 737 MAX crashes are to be legally considered "crime victims."

Families argued in the case that the U.S. government "lied and violated their rights through a secret process," asking a judge to rescind the aircraft manufacturer's immunity from criminal prosecution.

It was part of a $2.5 billion deal, arraigning Boeing on felony charges, Reuters reported.

Attorney General Merrick Garland, who met virtually with families of some of the Boeing crash victims, said, "the revised guidelines will ensure that we continue to fulfill our obligations to victims and witnesses."