Thousands report Ticketmaster outage as Taylor Swift tour tickets go on sale

Thousands of Ticketmaster users reported technical difficulties as tickets went on sale for Taylor Swift’s 2023 stadium tour.

According to Down Detector, there have been thousands of reports of outages since 9 a.m. ET. The numbers appeared to spike at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. ET, right as tickets went on sale in the Eastern and Central time zones.

Ticketmaster acknowledged the difficulty for fans trying to buy tickets.

“We are aware fans may be experiencing intermittent issues with the site and are urgently working to resolve,” Ticketmaster said this morning.

Unlike most presales, Ticketmaster implemented a Verified Fan program, which gave codes for some fans to purchase up to six tickets at once. Many Taylor Swift fans, however, were put on a waiting list for tickets.

Those who had codes texted to them were told to access a queue through a link sent via text rather than entering through the Ticketmaster homepage.

Some waited over an hour to move through the queue.

Since announcing her The Eras Tour, Swift added 25 shows due to demand. All of the shows are being played in large football stadiums.