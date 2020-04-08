Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Stocks up 3.4% on Wall Street as hopes build for virus peak

items.[0].image.alt
Copyrighted
Kearney Ferguson/AP
FILE - This photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange shows the unoccupied NYSE trading floor, closed temporarily for the first time in 228 years as a result of coronavirus concerns, Tuesday March 24, 2020. Global stocks and U.S. futures declined Thursday after the U.S. Senate approved a proposed $2.2 trillion virus aid package following a delay over its details and sent the measure to the House of Representatives. (Kearney Ferguson/NYSE via AP, File)
Stocks up 3.4% on Wall Street as hopes build for virus peak
Posted at 1:12 PM, Apr 08, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-08 16:12:25-04

Stocks shot 3.4% higher on Wall Street Wednesday as investors chose to focus on the optimistic side of data about the coronavirus outbreak’s trajectory.

It’s the latest about-face in this brutally volatile stretch for the U.S. stock market, which has flip-flopped between gains and losses for six straight days.

The up moves have recently been bigger than the downward swings, though, amid signs that deaths and infections may be nearing a peak or plateau in some of the world’s hardest-hit areas. The S&P 500 has jumped nearly 23% since it hit a low two and a half weeks ago.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: We're Open | Southern Arizona

FREE LISTING: Tell us how your small business or eatery is staying open

If you are a small business owner, restaurant, bar, or brewery staying open in a new way during the pandemic and would like to be included on our map of open eateries, or our alphabetical list of open businesses, please fill out this form and we will include you.