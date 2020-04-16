Menu

Stocks climb as pandemic winners pull away on Wall Street

New York Stock Exchange
Courtney Crow/AP
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR THE NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE - On behalf of The New York Stock Exchange, Kevin Fitzgibbons, Chief Security Officer, rings The Opening Bell on Thursday, April 9, 2020 in New York, to thank Randy Timmons in Albany, Georgia and the thousands of P&G employees across the globe helping get the essentials of everyday life. The NYSE, joins millions of others who stand in awe and gratitude of the way people around the world have responded to the COVID-19 crisis - from medical professionals, to workers who ensure food supply, and those who keep streets safe. They honor some of those people through their #Gratitude campaign. (NYSE Screen Shot/New York Stock Exchange via AP Images)
Stocks climb as pandemic winners pull away on Wall Street
Posted at 2:13 PM, Apr 16, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-16 17:26:47-04

Stocks rose on Thursday, with the heaviest lifting coming from Amazon, health care stocks and the few other pockets of the market that have managed to be winners in the coronavirus crunch.

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% after a government report showed that 5.2 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week as layoffs continue to sweep the nation. It was an awful number, but markets were expecting even worse, which helped to limit the losses.

Momentum picked up in the last few minutes of trading after the White House released guidelines outlining a phased approach to reopening businesses.

