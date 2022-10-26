Skechers says company executives escorted Kanye West out of their building in Los Angeles

Shoe company Skechers said in a Wednesday statement that multiple executives from the company had to escort rapper Kanye West, also known as "Ye," out of the Los Angeles building where they have offices.

The company said in a statement that the rapper arrived "unannounced and without invitation at one of Skechers’ corporate offices in Los Angeles."

The statement said Ye was "engaged in unauthorized filming" and said, "two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation."

West recently legally changed his name to "Ye."

“Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West,” the company said in its statement.

West had been dropped from a number of partnerships and deals in recent weeks after making antisemitic remarks.

Recently the artist who was calling himself Kanye West said, “I can say antisemitic s***, and Adidas cannot drop me,” during comments made on the Drink Champs podcast.

He also threatened to “Go death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE," on Twitter.

Other companies that have dropped out of deals with Ye include Foot Locker, Gap, and TJ Maxx.