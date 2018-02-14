Florida high school shooting: Multiple people injured

Authorities said there are victims in a shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, but how many is not yet known.

The shooting occurred at Stoneman Douglas High School and is considered an active shooting situation.

The incident began Wednesday afternoon. The status of the shooter has not been announced by police. It's an active investgation.

#BSO is working a developing incident regarding a report of active shooter located at 5901 Pine Island Rd, Parkland. Here's what we know so far: deputies are responding to reports of a shooting at Stoneman Douglas High. There are reports of victims. PIO will be on scene 3:15pm. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

WFTS in Tampa is carrying live coverage on its Facebook page. WPTV in West Palm Beach has a television crew on the way to the scene.