Sailor assigned to USS Theodore Roosevelt dies of COVID-19

A sailor assigned a Navy ship that has been at the center of controversy has died of the novel coronavirus, the Navy said Monday.

According to a press release, the sailor tested positive for COVID-19 on March 30 while aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt and was placed in isolation. On Thursday, the sailor was found unresponsive and rushed to the ICU at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam.

The sailor's identity will be withheld for 24 hours, pending the notification of next of kin.

The USS Theodore has been at the center of controversy since the ship's commander, Capt. Brett E. Crozier, sent an email pleading for help as the coronavirus ran rampant on the aircraft carrier. The email prompted Crozier's removal from his post.

Following Crozier's removal, Naval Secretary Thomas B. Modly addressed the crew of the Roosevelt, calling Crozier "naive" and "stupid" to think that his email would not leak to the media. Modly resigned as Naval secretary shortly after.

At the time Crozier sent his email, an estimated 50 sailors aboard the Roosevelt has contracted the coronavirus. The New York Times reported that as of Sunday, 584 crew members have now contracted the virus.