Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Police: Human skull found inside backpack in Oregon

State Police Cuts Pushback
Rick Bowmer/AP
The Oregon State Police emblem is shown Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2012, in Salem, Ore.
State Police Cuts Pushback
Posted at 8:44 AM, Nov 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-25 10:44:10-05

Troopers with Oregon State Police say they discovered a human skull inside a backpack.

The troopers were responding to a call from a cleanup crew from the Oregon Department of Corrections on Monday. They reported a "suspicious object" on the side of Interstate 5.

The troopers determined that the "suspicious object" was a human skull.

Police said the skull has no identifiable features but is most likely that of a female in her late 30s to 40s.

The Medical Examiner's Office is investigating in hopes of learning the identity of the person who died.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

WAKE UP WITH GOOD MORNING TUCSON!