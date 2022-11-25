Parents of Katie Meyer, who died by suicide, file wrongful death lawsuit against Stanford

The parents of Katie Meyer, a star goalkeeper at Stanford, are suing the university following their daughter's death.

Meyer died by suicide in February.

According to ESPN, the lawsuit claims the university sent Meyer a disciplinary notice on the night of her death that her parents allege contained "threatening language regarding sanctions and potential 'removal from the university.'"

Meyer was facing disciplinary action for allegedly spilling coffee on a Stanford football player who was allegedly accused of sexually assaulting a player on her soccer team, ESPN reported.

A spokesperson for Stanford told several media outlets that the university is not responsible for Meyers death.

"While we have not yet seen the formal complaint brought by the Meyer family, we are aware of some of the allegations made in the filing, which are false and misleading," the spokesperson reportedly said.

Meyer was a team captain and a member of the 2019 College Cup all-tournament team. She helped lead the Cardinal to a national championship in 2019 by making two critical saves in a penalty shootout, allowing Stanford to defeat North Carolina.

Meyer, a senior, was majoring in international relations.