New York officials say they've made the largest fentanyl bust in the city's history

Authorities in New York say they've made the biggest bust of Fentanyl in the city's history.

An extensive investigation led state officials and police to seize over 300,000 pills and more than 20 pounds of powdered drugs, CNN reported.

Two people were charged after the historic seizure.

The estimated street value, according to a police estimate, is more than $9 million.

Police didn't appear to elaborate on how they came up with that value estimate.

Recently authorities said they seized 15,000 pills in another seizure.

Police in New York have continued in an ongoing Fentanyl trafficking operating.