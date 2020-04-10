Netflix to release 'Tiger King' after show special on Easter Sunday

Good news, “all you cool and cats and kittens,” more “Tiger King” is on the way.

Netflix is bringing back its widely talked about docu-series for one more episode, with a special host – comedian Joel McHale.

The eighth episode of the show, titled "The Tiger King and I," will start streaming on Easter Sunday, April 12.

The after show-style episode will include interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe. If you're a fan of the show – or its viral memes – those names are all very familiar.

The Tiger King and I — a Tiger King after show hosted by Joel McHale and featuring brand new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe — will premiere April 12 pic.twitter.com/8fbbNdaiDA — Netflix (@netflix) April 9, 2020

Nielsen says the series garnered 34 million unique views in the first 10 days of its release in the United States alone.

