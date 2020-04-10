Menu

Netflix to release 'Tiger King' after show special on Easter Sunday

Netflix
Jeff and Lauren Lowe
Posted at 9:08 AM, Apr 10, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-10 12:08:47-04

Good news, “all you cool and cats and kittens,” more “Tiger King” is on the way.

Netflix is bringing back its widely talked about docu-series for one more episode, with a special host – comedian Joel McHale.

The eighth episode of the show, titled "The Tiger King and I," will start streaming on Easter Sunday, April 12.

The after show-style episode will include interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe. If you're a fan of the show – or its viral memes – those names are all very familiar.

Nielsen says the series garnered 34 million unique views in the first 10 days of its release in the United States alone.

