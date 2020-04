The captain of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier facing a growing outbreak of the coronavirus was fired Thursday by Navy leaders who said he created a panic by sending his memo pleading for help to too many people.

Navy Secretary Thomas Modly says the ship’s commander, Navy Capt. Brett Crozier, “demonstrated extremely poor judgement” in the middle of a crisis.

He says the captain copied too many people on the memo, which was leaked to a California newspaper and quickly spread to many news outlets.