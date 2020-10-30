Millions face risk of lead poisoning, CDC says

This week marks Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 3.6 million Americans face a risk of lead poisoning from lead-based house paint.

The CDC says that even low levels of lead in the bloodstream can cause cognitive impairment in children that is irreversible.

“As we observe National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, we urge people to take action,” said Patrick Breysse, PhD, CIH, Director of CDC’s National Center for Environmental Health. “Together, we can eliminate childhood lead poisoning as a public health problem by strengthening blood lead testing, reporting, and surveillance, while linking exposed children to recommended services. CDC is committed to help address this threat and improve health outcomes for our nation’s most vulnerable citizens – our children.”

The CDC is encouraging parents to get their children’s lead levels checked by a doctor. The CDC says that the screening is covered for those on Medicaid.

While homes older than 42 years old may contain leaded paint, other risks could come from the environment, and exposure to lead-containing products such as antique cookware and leaded crystal glassware.