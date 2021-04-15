Watch
Lowe's to give away 500K saplings on April 22

Steven Senne/AP
Lowe's wants to make the holidays easier amid the ongoing pandemic, so they are offering to deliver Christmas trees for free this year. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Posted at 10:06 AM, Apr 15, 2021
Lowe's is giving away 500,000 saplings on April 22, also known as Earth Day.

The promotion is part of the home improvement chain's Springfest, featuring free Garden-to-Go project kits that consumers can pick up curbside every Thursday in April.

Depending on location, the trees are pine and spruce varieties, USA Today reported.

Consumers who want one will have to register online at Lowes.com starting Thursday.

On April 29, the last day of the company's event, they will be giving away a butterfly house.

