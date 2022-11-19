Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

LATAM Airlines flight in Peru crashes into firetruck in Lima, two firefighters dead

Latam airlines flight hits firefighter truck in Lima
CNN Newsource
Latam airlines flight hits firefighter truck in Lima
Posted at 8:27 PM, Nov 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-18 22:27:12-05

A LATAM Airlines jet crashed into a firetruck on a runway at an airport in Lima, Peru on Friday as it was taking off from the capital city.

Two firefighters were killed according to the airline.

Passengers had to be helped from the A320neo, which crashed at Lima's Jorge Chavez International Airport.

No deaths were reported aboard the aircraft.

The flight was making a domestic trip from Lima to another Peruvian city called Juliaca.

Images shown on television showed the aircraft crashing in the firetruck as a high rate of speed.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

WAKE UP WITH GOOD MORNING TUCSON!