Krispy Kreme releases exclusive Twix doughnuts, only available for limited time

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Krispy Kreme Doughnuts has announced an exclusive collaboration featuring Mars, Incorporated's Twix bar.

The crunchy, "caramelly," "doughnutty" pastries are available now, up until Sunday, March 6.

"A cookie-ie, caramelly, and doughnutty experience, for the first time ever! For two weeks only, enjoy your favorite doughnuts made with your favorite candy bar..." shared Krispy Kreme.

The following styles are being served:



Bar doughnut filled with Twix

Mini/fun size doughnuts featuring Twix

Original filled doughnut topped with Twix

All featured pastries are also dipped in chocolate icing and drizzled with caramel, in addition to featuring Twix bars.

These two Tucson Krispy Kreme locations are participating in the promotion:



1090 W Irvington Rd.

5621 E Broadway Blvd.

For nutritional and allergen information, as well as finding a location near you, please visit KrispyKreme.com.