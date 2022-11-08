Gov. Kathy Hochul, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez team up to campaign in New York

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez teamed up with the state's Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is running for governor in a heated race against Republican challenger, Rep. Lee Zeldin of Long Island.

Hochul became the first female governor of New York after former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned last year during a scandal over sexual harassment allegations.

As the New York Times reported, in New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul faces a strong Republican challenge, and that state also has a list of competitive House races under a newly court-approved congressional map.

Rep. Zeldin of Long Island has run a campaign of criticizing Hochul of being soft on crime and not taking the right stances on economic issues.

Zeldin campaigned at a Bronx subway station where a recent stabbing had occurred, and used it to illustrate Gov. Hochul's lack of work on reducing crime and stopping violence.

"We cannot afford an anti-choice person. Gov. Hochul has been so strong on supporting women's right to choose," Rep. Ocasio-Cortez said, according to the New York Post. "She came out here after Hurricane Ida and we worked together to make sure we could get the fastest disaster declaration to help families out here get bailed out."

“If Democrats vote, we absolutely win," Hochul said, during a campaign stop in Manhattan.

“New Yorkers of all walks of life are uniting as New Yorkers to take back our streets, to take back our subways,” Rep. Zeldin said. “This isn’t about Republican versus Democrat. This is about all of us uniting.”

The New York Times reported that Hochul appeared to be taking the strategy of campaigning in more liberal centers like New York City and urban areas of upstate New York like Buffalo, which is her hometown and the state's second-largest city.